Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration Underway at ptetggtu.com; Check Exam Date, Application Here

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration: Interested and eligible candidates can submit the PTET application form 2023 by visiting the official website at ptetggtu.com.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration: The last date for submission of the online application form is April 5, 2023.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration: The Guru Govind Tribal University, Banswara has released a detailed notification for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET 2023) examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the PTET application form 2023 by visiting the official website at ptetggtu.com. The last date for submission of the online application form is April 5, 2023. This year, the Rajasthan PTET examination will be conducted on May 21. The examination is being conducted for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses. One can check the important dates and other details here.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

[4 Year Integrated Course] [B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed.] Eligibility: – 10+2

Date of closure for filling of the Online Application Form: April 5, 2023

Entrance Examination PTET-2023: May 21, 2023.

(2 Year Course) [B.Ed.] Eligibility: – Graduation

Date of closure for filling of the Online Application Form: April 5, 2023

Entrance Examination PTET-2023: May 21, 2023.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration – Apply Online

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration: How to Apply Online?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Guru Govind Tribal University, Banswara at ptetggtu.com.

On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website https:// ptetggtu.com/ for further details.

