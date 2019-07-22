Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 will be declared on Monday on the official website ptet2019.org.

Ptet2019.org is the official website for Rajasthan PTET 2019 exam where the PTET Counselling Results will be available.

The Government Dungar College in Bikaner will release the seat allotment list. Candidates who have applied for admission to PTET, a two-year course, and BA BEd/BSc BEd, a four-year integrated course, are advised to go on the official website of RPTET 2019 exam to check the status of the counselling results.

For access to the RPTET Counselling Result 2019, candidates have to log in on the website with their Roll No, Counselling Serial No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 online:

I. Access the official website of ptet2019.org

II. Click on the PTET Counselling Result 2019 link

III. The link will direct you to a new page.

IV. Enter your personal details as sought on the page.

V. Verify and double-check the information entered.

VI. Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result will be displayed on the screen.

VII. Check for your name and the provisional allotment letter.

VIII. Download the PDF copy of your result for future reference.