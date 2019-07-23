Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 has been declared on the official website ptet2019.org.

Candidates who have applied for admission to PTET, a two-year course, and BA BEd/BSc BEd, a four-year integrated course, are advised to go on the official website of RPTET 2019 exam to check their results.

For access to the RPTET Counselling Result 2019, candidates have to log in on the website with their Roll No, Counselling Serial No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Access the official website of ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the PTET Counselling Result 2019 link

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your personal details as sought on the page.

Step 5: Verify and double-check the information entered.

Step 6: Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check for your name and the provisional allotment letter.

Step 8: Download the PDF copy of your result for future reference.