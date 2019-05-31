Rajasthan PTET Result 2019: The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) results 2019 have been declared by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner, Rajasthan on the official website at ptet2019.org.

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2019, Rajasthan B.Ed Result 2019, Rajasthan BSc B.Ed Result 2019 and Rajasthan BA Result 2019 has been published on the official website. The Rajasthan Board will also announce the merit list on the basis of individual scores secured by the students. Candidates will be called in for counselling and final selection process based on their rank on the Rajasthan PTET 2019 merit list.

Follow the steps below to check your Rajasthan PTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Government Dungar College, i.e., ptet2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the direct link for PTET 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number or exam roll number in the required field.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The PTET 2019 result will display on your screen. Take a printout of the same for future references.

The online application process for the PTET 2019 began in the month of February and continued till March 18, 2019. The state level 2019 Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) Entrance Exam was conducted on May 12 in written test format.