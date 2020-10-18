Rajasthan PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) Result 2020 has been declared on the official website at ptetdcb2020.com. The PTET exam was held on September 16 and was attended to by over 3 lakh candidates.

Toppers List

Science

Prakash Beniwal of Barmer bagged the first rank with 521 marks out of the 600 total, a report by India Today said. The second position was bagged by Hemant Kumar Goyal of Sawai Madhopur while Ramesh Kumar of Barmer came third with 512 marks, the report added.

From Arts stream

First position was bagged by Gajendra Singh Bhadu of Barmer who secured 509 marks. Vivek Motwani of Jaipur came second with 507 marks, and Joginder Kumar of Barmer got 506 marks.

Commerce

According to India Today report, Hemant Paliwal of Bundi came first with 494 marks, Yuvraj Chaudhary second with 486 marks. Mamta Vishnoi of Bikaner bagged the third position with 481 marks.

Here’s how you can check Rajasthan PTET result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website ptetdcb2020.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says ‘BEd 2 year course’.

Step 3: Enter you login details

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result, take a print-out of the same for a future reference.