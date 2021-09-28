Rajasthan Pre-teacher Education Test Result: The Rajasthan Pre-teacher Education Test(PTET)2021 results is set to be released soon today by the Rajasthan Higher Education MinisterBhanwar Singh Bhati on its official website ptetraj2021.com. Over five lakh candidates have appeared for the PTET 2021 exam.Also Read - CBSE Improvement Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Here

Eligible candidates who qualify for the exam will be granted admission into a four-year course in BA, Bsc, BEd programme. Candidates can also take admission in a two-year BEd course. Based on the candidate's marks in the entrance exam, a merit list will be prepared. The Rajasthan Pre-teacher Education Test exam was conducted on September 8 in pen and paper mode.

Rajasthan Pre-teacher Education Test 2021 Result: Steps to check the Result

Candidates need to visit the official website ptetraj2021.com.

Click on the PTET result 2021 link which will be present on the homepage.

Candidates now need to type their required credentials such as date of birth and roll number to log in.

After you log in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download, save and take a print of the copy for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for the entrance exam will be called for online counselling. Eligible candidates need to have their roll number, correct date of birth before checking the result. Meanwhile, the exam is conducted at a state level. The answer key of the PTET exam was released on September 15. The exam was conducted by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner.