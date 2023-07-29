Home

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023 Released On ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara released the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Letter 2023 for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. (4-Year Integrated Course) on July 28, 2023.

Visit ptetggtu.com for downloading the allotment letter. (Representative Image)

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023: The Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara released the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Letter 2023 for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. (4-Year Integrated Course) on July 28, 2023. If you appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test 2023 and participated in the counselling, you can check the result on the official website at ptetggtu.com. The Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam happened on May 22, and the results were declared on June 22, 2023. The university announced the toppers’ list and individual marks scored in the written exam. Once the results were out, the university started the counselling process on June 25, which continued until July 17, 2023.

Rajasthan PTET 2023: Seat Allotment Result

The allotment results for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. (4-Year Integrated Course) and B.Ed (2-Year Course) were initially supposed to be out on July 27. However, there were some changes in the dates, and the B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. (4-Year Integrated Course) Allotment results were announced on July 28. If you secured a seat in the first round of counselling, make sure to download and print your PTET seat allotment letter for future reference.

For those awaiting the B.Ed (2-Year Course) allotment result, the seat allotment will be out on July 30.

“Pre. B.A./B.Sc. extension of allotment date of B.Ed (Four Years Course) from 27.07.2023 to 28.07.2023 and Pre. B. Ed (two-year course) is fixed from 27.07.2023 to 30.07.2023,” reads the PTET official website.

Rajasthan PTET 2023: How To Download Allotment Letter

To see your PTET Round 1 seat allotment letter, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to ptetggtu.com, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET seat allocation results for the 4-Year Integrated Course on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: Your PTET Round 1 seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy for your reference.

Keep an eye on the official website for updates and information about the counselling process and seat allotment. For more details, applicants can visit the official website of Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara at ptetggtu.com.

