RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 10 Result tomorrow, June 13 at 3:00 PM. Once declared, registered students can download their results from the Board’s official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla has confirmed the RBSE 10th result date and timing.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 32 Posts Ends Today | Check Salary, Application Link Here

“The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm,” the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla tweeted. Below are the steps through which candidates can download their mark sheet through SMS, and other methods. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching Posts Till July 6| Check Details Inside

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS?

Students can also check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result via SMS facility. To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Ramjas College to Recruit 148 Assistant Professors| Read Details Here

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How To Check Via Official Website?

Visit the official websites of Rajasthan Board — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Your RBSE Class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the mark sheet/scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Check Other Details

Rajasthan Board conducted the Class 10 exam between March 31 to April 26, 2022. This year, over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students have enrolled for the exam. The exam was held in 6,068 exam centres across the state.