Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday announced the class 12th Arts stream results, at 3 PM, on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Alternatively, students can also check the Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy. They are also suggested to remain patient in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, they can check their RBSE 12th Result 2019 scores in a while or go for alternative websites mentioned above.

Know here steps to check Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the RBSE’s official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) – 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your roll number. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result.

Around 5.3 lakh candidates gave the Class 12 Arts exams this year.

Notably, the Rajasthan board had announced the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May.