Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Results 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday night released the assessment formula for Class 10, 12 Results 2021. This was notably announced by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. This assessment formula will be used for the result calculation. Giving further details, the minister said that the results for both Class 10 and 12 students would be released in 45 days.

As per the update, the students would be marked on the basis of performance in the previous two years. Based on the assessment formula, for Class 10 students, the marks of class 8 board exams, as well as Class 9 examinations, will be taken into consideration. In a similar manner, for Class 12, the marks of Class 10 and 11 would be considered for evaluating the results.

However, if the students not satisfied with the result, will have the option to appear for the examination later.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: He noted that for the computation of class 10 marks, 45% weight would be given to marks obtained in RBSE Class 8 board exams by the student. Moreover, 25% weight would be given to marks obtained by the students in Class 9 final examination.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: The minister added that for the computation of Class 12 result, the RBSE would consider the marks obtained in Class 10 as well as Class 11. As per updates, 45% weight would be given to Class 10 board exam results and 20% to Class 11 performance. Class 12 internal marks would be given a weight of 20%. However, the practical exams for Class 12 have been conducted and the marks have already been submitted.

According to the latest update, the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results, 2021 are likely to be announced in August if the proposed criteria get accepted.