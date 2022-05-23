Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022: The wait for the students eagerly waiting for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results are just about to end as the results are likely to be out soon. As per several media reports, the RBSE Board will announce the Class 10, 12 exam result dates on May 23, 2022. All students who appeared in the examinations are advised to keep visiting the official website RBSE Board to keep themselves updated on any latest updates on the result. The information on Class 10, and 12 RBSE results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and raresults.nic.in. Based on past trends of Rajasthan Board results, once the date is announced, the results are usually declared within 2 to 3 days.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Application Fee, Exam Dates, Steps to Apply

Here’s How To Check Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022 once it is declared