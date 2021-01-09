Rajasthan RSMSSB Forester and Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the deadline for applying for posts of Forest Guard and Forester. All those who are interested can apply on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in by January 22, 2021. Check all the important details here before applying for Rajasthan RSMSSB Forester and Forest Guard Recruitment. Also Read - India's Job Market Recovers, Hiring Activity Increases by 14% in Dec 2020: Report

Application began on December 8, 2020

Last date of application: January 22, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Forest Guard -1041 Posts

Forester – 87 Posts

Check who all are eligible for the above-mentioned posts:

Forest Guard: Candidates should be class 10th passed and must have a knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture.

Forester: For this post, a candidate should have a 12th passed certificate. Knowledge of Devanagari Script Hindi and Rajasthan Culture is a must.

Age limit:

Forest Guard – 18 years to 24 years

Forester – 18 years to 40 years

What is the selection Procedure?

A candidate will have to qualify a written as well as a physical test to be selected for the applied posts.

