RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website and start applying from February 16, 2020.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Online application- February 16, 2021

Last date for online application submission – March 17, 2021

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total – 882 Posts

Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) 842 (Gen-309, OBC-174, SC-133, ST-99, MBC-41, EWS-83)

Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) 40 nos

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Upload all the documents asked and fill in all the details

Step 4: Submit the application process

Read the official notification of RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 on this link

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Qualification

A candidate should have pursued a BSc in Agriculture or BSc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture. Plus, the candidate should also have knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and the Hindi Language.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit

18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a 300-mark exam.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

For General/UR candidates: Rs 450

For Creamy Layer OBC Candidates: Rs 450

For OBC Non-creamy layer- Rs 350

For SC/ST/PH candidates- Rs 250