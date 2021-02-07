RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified vacancies for the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website and start applying from February 16, 2020.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Online application- February 16, 2021
Last date for online application submission – March 17, 2021
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Total – 882 Posts
Agriculture Supervisor (Non-TSP) 842 (Gen-309, OBC-174, SC-133, ST-99, MBC-41, EWS-83)
Agriculture Supervisor (TSP) 40 nos
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
Step 2: Register yourself
Step 3: Upload all the documents asked and fill in all the details
Step 4: Submit the application process
Read the official notification of RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 on this link
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Qualification
A candidate should have pursued a BSc in Agriculture or BSc Hons in Agriculture Or Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) in the stream of agriculture. Plus, the candidate should also have knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and the Hindi Language.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Age limit
18 to 40 years
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a 300-mark exam.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
For General/UR candidates: Rs 450
For Creamy Layer OBC Candidates: Rs 450
For OBC Non-creamy layer- Rs 350
For SC/ST/PH candidates- Rs 250