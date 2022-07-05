Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Department of Sanskrit Education, Rajasthan has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Sanskrit Teacher for Classes 1-5. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 20, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 272 vacant posts in the organization. For further details about the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - TBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Tripura Board to Declare Class 10, 12 Results on July 7 at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 20, 2022

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP Sanskrit: 101 posts

3rd Grade Teacher Non-TSP General: 108 posts

3rd Grade Teacher TSP Sanskrit: 40 posts

3rd Grade Teacher TSP General: 23 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification here.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?