Rajasthan School Holidays 2023: Winter Vacation To Commence From December 25

Rajasthan Winter Vacation Holiday List 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the winter holiday schedule for 2023. According to the announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), winter vacations for all schools will commence from December 25.

