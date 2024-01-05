By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
School Holidays: Winter Vacation For Class 1-8 Extended Till Jan 13 in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Sikar
Jaipur: The biting cold wave sweeping across India has prompted authorities to extend the winter vacation in schools. In view of the severe cold, the winter vacation of children from Classes 1 t
Jaipur: The biting cold wave sweeping across India has prompted authorities to extend the winter vacation in schools. In view of the severe cold, the winter vacation of children from Classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur and Sikar districts of Rajasthan has been extended till January 13. In Jaipur, due to January 14 falling on a Sunday and January 15 being a holiday for Makar Sankranti, schools in the district will resume on January 16. However, in Sikar, schools are set to reopen on January 15. The minimum temperature has reached below 5 degree Celsius in Jaipur.
Trending Now
Earlier on Thursday, the district administration extended the winter vacation of students from Classes 1 to 8 by eight days. Issuing an order in this regard, Jaipur District Collector Prakash Chandra Rajpurohit said that the weather will continuously fluctuate for the next one week.
You may like to read
Keeping in mind the changing weather conditions, the period of winter vacation is extended till January 13. However, during this period the pre-scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action will be taken against school which disobeys these rules of the government.
Earlier, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) officially declared the winter holiday schedule for 2023. As per the announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), winter vacations for all schools was scheduled t ocommence from December 25, 2023.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.