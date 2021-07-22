Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet on Thursday has given its in-principle approval for the reopening of schools and other educational institutes. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has shared that all schools would be reopen from August 2, 2021. Dotasra took to social media and informed of the Cabinet’s decision. The students must note that the details of the official notice are still awaited.Also Read - BREAKING: Moderate-Intensity Earthquake Hits Bikaner 2nd Day in a Day

The permission is expected to also include reopening of schools and colleges as well as coaching institutes in Rajasthan. To recall, the Government had shared that decision to reopen schools and colleges would be taken basis the status of the pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 15 had also stated that the colleges and coaching institutes in Rajasthan may be given conditional permission to reopen from August. The official circular has not been issued as yet.

The Gujarat government has also allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 9-11 from Monday with 50% capacity.

India reported 41,383 new Covid cases, 38,652 recoveries, and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, one day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava suggested reopening primary schools after ring immunisation.