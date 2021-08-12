The Rajasthan Government on Thursday allowed the re-opening of schools from class 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity, from 1st September 2021. The government order states that teaching & non-teaching staff need to mandatorily have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Maharashtra Launches E-pass Facility For Commuters to Travel in Suburban Trains

Here are the guidelines issued by the government: Also Read - Karnataka Covid: CM Bommai Asks Officials in Border Districts to be Extra Cautious of Coronavirus

1. State Government/Private University/College/Schools (from class 9th Conducting regular teaching activities up to 12th) with 50% capacity Date 01 September 2021, can be started from Wednesday. Also Read - Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple Reopens In Phases, Public To Get Entry From Aug 23

2 Academic and non-teaching staff of the university/college/school need to mandatorily have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to this.

Earlier, the government had given in-principle approval to reopen schools and other educational institutions from next month. The government had also decided to conduct regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools.

According to the statement released earlier, the state cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed in-principle to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools and to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work Many other decisions, including approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 and amendment in various service rules, were taken in the meeting.

After the meeting, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “In the Cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools in the state from August 2.”

However, it was not yet clear schools of which classes are going to open.

According to the statement, the Council of Ministers decided that regular recruitment would now be done for the new cadre of computer instructors as per the budget announcement made by the chief minister.