Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023 To Be RELEASED Today; Check How To Download Hall Ticket At sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan SET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 26 from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card: Guru Govind Tribal University, Banswara will release the Rajasthan SET 2023 Admit Card today, March 21, 2023. The SET Admit Card 2023 will be released on the official website candidates can download the admit card from the Rajasthan SSO portal i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan SET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professorship in colleges and universities located in Rajasthan. The exam is conducted in various subjects and is conducted in two papers.

The Rajasthan SET 2023 examination will be conducted on March 26 from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Candidates have to carry aadhar card, voter card or any other id card with them to the examination centre.

Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2023: How To Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of RPSC (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the homepage. Select the Rajasthan SET exam from the list of exams. Enter your registration number and date of birth or password. Click on the “Submit” button. Your Rajasthan SET admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the admit card.

On the exam day, candidates will have to carry printed copies of admit cards along with the main photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, driving license, voter ID, etc). Without these two documents, candidates are not allowed to enter the exam venue.

For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

