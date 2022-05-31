New Delhi: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the calendar of competitive examinations to be held for about 20 thousand posts in the next 6 months. There will be 15 competitive examinations in Rajasthan from April to November 2022. More than 60 lakh candidates from across the state will participate in this. Two of these recruitment exams have been conducted. At the same time, the dates of 13 recruitment examinations have been announced.Also Read - More Than 2 Kg Gold Seized From Passenger At Jaipur International Airport, Was Hidden Inside Ironing Press

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Recruitment Exam Schedule

Livestock Assistant Recruitment for 1436 Posts – June 4

Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment for 9862 Posts – 18 June

Senior Computer Instructor Recruitment for 295 Posts – 19 June

Laboratory Assistant Recruitment for 1012 Posts – 28th and 29th June

Village Development Officer Main Examination for 5396 Posts – July 9

Housekeeper Recruitment for 35 Posts – July 9

Junior Engineer Agriculture Recruitment for 89 Posts – 10 September

Librarian Grade III Exam for 460 Posts – September 11

Physical Training Instructor Grade III Exam for 5126 Posts – 25 September

Forester Recruitment for 87 Posts – 6 November

Forest Guard Recruitment for 1041 Posts – 12th and 13th November

Candidates To Be Appointed On Time

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Chairman Hari Prasad Sharma said – By releasing the recruitment calendar, students can get the right time for preparation. With this thought in mind, we have released the calendar. We had released the recruitment calendar earlier also. Accordingly, recruitment exams are also being conducted. In such a situation, this time also, according to the date of the examination, the candidates will be given an appointment after completing the recruitment process at the prescribed time.