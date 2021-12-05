Rajasthan STSE Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will soon release the Rajasthan State Talent Search Examination, STSE Answer Key 2021. The examination was held today, on December 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the STSE exam can check the Answer Key through the official website of the Rajasthan State Talent Search Examination on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Rajasthan STSE is a scholarship exam conducted for Class 10, Class 12 students. The exam was held for Class 10 and Class 12 students from government-run schools, convents, private schools, and modern schools. Candidates will be given a time period of 2 to 3 days to raise their objections after the declaration of STSE Answer Key 2021.

Rajasthan STSE Answer Key: Know How to Download