Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday made a slew of announcements after holding a review meeting with concerned officials of the state education department. To upgrade and strengthen the education system, the state government has decided to fill as many as 60,000 different posts in schools across the state will be filled.

Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot informed that the posts will be filled in the upcoming mass recruitment drive. The positions of teacher, basic computer instructor, senior computer instructor, lecturer, second-grade teacher, basic education teacher, and physical education teacher will be filled, tweeted CM Gehlot.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra, Additional Chief Secretary School Education Pawan Kumar Goel, Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Director of Secondary Education Kanaram, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Bhanwar Lal and other officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that the government would also resume the previous recruitment procedures, including Lecturer Recruitment-2018, at the earliest, besides releasing the waiting list of 193 posts for PTI Grade-3 Recruitment 2011 and 444 posts for Senior Teacher Recruitment-2016.

The government has also decided to upgrade 481 upper primary schools to secondary schools and 145 secondary schools to higher secondary schools. The Rajasthan state education department has also been instructed to increase the post of physical teacher to encourage sports and to bring awareness about physical education.

The state government also decided on the recruitment of language teachers. For instance, if a school has 10 students of the third language in upper primary school, then the post of the concerned language will be allotted accordingly for subjects like Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, etc.