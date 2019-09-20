Rajasthan University Results 2019: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has announced results of its MBA and M.Com examinations 2019. Students can check their result on uniraj.ac.in, which is the official website of the university. It has also announced the result of B.SC Part-1 improvement exam.

Earlier, Uniraj had announced had also announced the B.Ed results for Part-1 and 2 students.

Steps to check Uniraj Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result’ and select your course

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: You will now see the Uniraj result on your screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Located in the state capital Jaipur, the University of Rajasthan is one of the oldest universities in the state. A public and state university, it was established in 1947 as the University of Rajputana and got its current name in 1956.

Kalraj Mishra, as the Governor of Rajasthan, is its current chancellor.