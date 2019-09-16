Rajasthan University B.Ed Result: The University of Rajasthan has declared the B.Ed results 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students on the official website at result.uniraj.ac.in.

Students are advised to maintain calm in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, they may check their results later.

Here is how you can check Rajasthan University B.Ed result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website at result.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘B.Ed Part 1 / Part 2 Results’.

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4: Enter all the information asked.

Step 5: Now, click on submit.

Step 6: Your ‘Rajasthan University B.Ed result 2019’ will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download it. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Here is a direct link to the Rajasthan University B.Ed Result:

Students must cross-check all the important information provided on the scorecard.