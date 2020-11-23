Uniraj Result 2020: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the University of Rajasthan on Monday declared BA Part III result. Candidates now can check the Bachelor of Arts Part III exam results on the official site at uniraj.ac.in. Also Read - Rajasthan University Announces MBA, MCom Results; Check on uniraj.ac.in

Candidates must note that the official site at the moment is not responding but they need to keep refreshing the page to check the result.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, the Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts Part III exams were delayed this year.

Uniraj Result 2020: How to Check Your Score

Students need to visit the official site of Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in. Then they need to find the result tab available on the home page. After this, they need to clock on the respective link of the course available on the page. They must now enter their roll number and click on submit button. Now the results will appear on home screen and students can take a print for reference.

The Rajasthan University is running the administration of four colleges such as University Commerce College, University Maharani College, University Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate.