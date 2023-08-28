Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Raksha Bandhan: All Plus Two Schools In Bihar To Remain Closed On 31st August
Patna: All Plus Two Schools In Bihar To Remain Closed On 31st August.
Schools Closing Details In Various Cities
Elementary schools in Araria, Bihar will be closed on August 31 for the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The holiday was originally scheduled for August 30, but was changed to August 31 after a request from the teachers’ association. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 31 this year, and the schools will be closed to allow students and teachers to celebrate the occasion.
Holidays In September:
Schools will be closed for 8 days in September.
- September 3: Sunday
- September 7: Janmashtami
- September 9: Second Saturday
- September 10: Sunday
- September 17: Sunday
- September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi
- September 23: Veer Shahadat Divas
- September 24: Sunday
- September 28: Eid-e-Milad
Schools in Delhi will be closed for three days (September 8-10) due to the G20 Summit.
The G20 Summit is a meeting of the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies. It will be held in Delhi from September 8-10. In order to ensure security and smooth traffic movement, the Delhi government has declared a holiday for all schools, banks, and offices during the summit.
