Raksha Bandhan: All Plus Two Schools In Bihar To Remain Closed On 31st August.

Patna: All Plus Two Schools In Bihar To Remain Closed On 31st August.

Schools Closing Details In Various Cities

Elementary schools in Araria, Bihar will be closed on August 31 for the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The holiday was originally scheduled for August 30, but was changed to August 31 after a request from the teachers’ association. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 31 this year, and the schools will be closed to allow students and teachers to celebrate the occasion.

Holidays In September:

Schools will be closed for 8 days in September.

September 3: Sunday

September 7: Janmashtami

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 23: Veer Shahadat Divas

September 24: Sunday

September 28: Eid-e-Milad

Schools in Delhi will be closed for three days (September 8-10) due to the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit is a meeting of the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies. It will be held in Delhi from September 8-10. In order to ensure security and smooth traffic movement, the Delhi government has declared a holiday for all schools, banks, and offices during the summit.

