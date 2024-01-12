Home

Education

Ram Mandir Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony: Lucknow University Reschedules Exams For BA, MA Programme; Date Sheet Here

Ram Mandir Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony: Lucknow University Reschedules Exams For BA, MA Programme; Date Sheet Here

The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The revised examination schedule for subjects, including commerce, physics, chemistry, software development, and biochemistry, among others, has been released on the official website of the University. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday for all academic institutions in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. “Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22,” reads the official release.

Trending Now

How to Check Lucknow University Revised Exam Schedule For BA And MA Programmes?

The University has revised the exam schedule for the various BA and MA programmes. Check the step-by-step guide to download the revised datesheet below:-

You may like to read

Visit the official website of Lucknow University at https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/en.

On the homepage, look for the ‘Examination Schedule’ under ‘Examination’ section.

Depending upon the course and subject, click on the PDF document.

Download the Lucknow University revised datesheet for future reference.

Lucknow University: Revised Exam Schedule B.A. (NEP) Odd Sem Dec 2023

Lucknow University Revised Exam Schedule M.Sc. (Geology) Odd Sem 2023

Lucknow University Revised Exam Schedule M.Com. (Commerce) Odd Sem 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.