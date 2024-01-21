Home

Ram Mandir Inauguration at Ayodhya on Jan 22; TISS Warns Students Against Holding Protests; IIT Bombay To Mark Day With Shobha Yatra

With only a day remaining for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the entire nation appears deeply immersed in religious fervor. Several states have declared half-day holidays,

With only a day remaining for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the entire nation appears deeply immersed in religious fervor. Several states have declared half-day holidays, while others have opted for a complete closure of educational institutions. Meanwhile, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a prestigious institution has asked students not to participate in any protest on its campus here against the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The Institute has warned them of action by law enforcement agencies in case of defiance. However, the student union of TISS denied that any protest is being organised.

‘Strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations,’ TISS Warns Students

A notice released by the Institute on January 18(Thursday) said it was brought to the notice of the administration that a few students were planning to organise protests in the old or new campus of the institute against the Ram Janmabhoomi ‘pran pratisthan’ on January 22. “We strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against students found indulging in such activities,” the notice said, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the students union of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) denied that any protest is being organised by any recognised or independent student body. It also demanded immediate withdrawal of the notice and clarification for issuing such notice.

‘Gaushala IIT, Recitation of a Poem on the epic Ramayan: IIT Bombay Plans events to mark day

To mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct programmes, such as the inauguration of a ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter) and recitation of a poem based on the epic Ramayan. Nevertheless, this action has faced criticism from the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle, a student organization with left-leaning perspectives at IIT Bombay. Sharing a post, APPSC IIT-B wrote, “A line of events being carried out on campus by the @iitbombay administration shows that it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up on the principle of Secularism in the Indian Constitution.”

A line of events being carried out on campus by the @iitbombay administration shows that it has started crawling in front of Hindutva political forces, giving up on the principle of Secularism in the Indian Constitution. pic.twitter.com/DunAwQ8SEg — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) January 19, 2024

A ‘Shobha Yatra,’ a musical event titled ‘Ramdhun,’ and the inauguration of a ‘Gaushala’ have been granted permission by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to be conducted on its campus before and on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

