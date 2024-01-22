Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: CBSE Practical Exams 2024 For Patrachar Vidyalaya Students Postponed; Notice Inside

CBSE Practical Exams 2024: The Department of Education (DoE), Delhi has released an important notice regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) practical examination.

CBSE Practical Exams 2024: The Department of Education (DoE), Delhi has released an important notice regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) practical examination. As per the notice, the CBSE Practical examinations scheduled at 9:30 AM on January 22, 2024(Monday) at Patrachar Vidyalaya are postponed till further notice. Patrachar Vidyalaya will observe a half-day closure till 02:30 PM on January 22, 2024, in light of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

CBSE Practical Examinations are scheduled at 12:30 P.M(Jan 22) are directed to report for the same

“In pursuance of Order No. PS/DE/2024/20, Dated: -21.01.2024, issued by Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi, Patrachar Vidyalaya will remain closed for half day till 02:30 P.M. on 22 January 2024 on account of celebration of The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya,” the order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Sunday said. Meanwhile, students with CBSE Practical Examinations scheduled for 12:30 PM on January 22, 2024, are instructed to attend the examinations at 2:30 PM sharp on the same day at Patrachar Vidyalaya, located at Outram Lane, GTB Nagar. “Hence, all those students whose CBSE Practical Examinations are scheduled at 12:30 P.M. on 22.01.2024 are directed to report for the same at 2:30 PM sharp on 22.01.2024 at Patrachar Vidvalaya, Outram Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi-110009,” reads the order. For further details, all the students are directed to keep themselves updated on the official website wwW.edudel.nic.in through (Patrachar Vidyalaya) Icon.

No student will be allowed without an original PV Card. Students will bring their subject concerned Practical Assignments/Projects/Files and Stationary Itenns along with them. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 PM. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 AM.

