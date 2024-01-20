Home

Education

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University, Schools To Remain Closed For Half-Day On Jan 22

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University, Schools To Remain Closed For Half-Day On Jan 22

Jamia Millia Islamia University(JMI), the central university has decided to remain shut for half day (till 2:30 PM) on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, which is set to be conducted on January 22, 2024(Monday).

Jamia Millia Islamia ranked 2nd among Indian institutions in Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Jamia Millia Islamia University(JMI), the central university has decided to remain shut for half day (till 2:30 PM) on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, which is set to be conducted on January 22, 2024(Monday). Issuing a notice, the Jamia Millia Islamia University said, “The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Govt of India (vide Office Memorandum F.No. 12/7/2023-JCA Govt. of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dept. of Personnel & Training) has approved that the university and its maintained Institutions/Centres/Offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day (till 02.30 p.m.) on January 22, 2024, on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.”

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Jamia Deputy Registrar stated that the examination and scheduled meetings will be held as usual. To commemorate the event, numerous states declared a half-day or public holiday, allowing government employees to either observe the consecration on television or participate in local religious events. Earlier, the University of Delhi(UoD) announced the university would be closed for a half-day on Monday, January 22. Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the ‘Pran Patishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all central government offices, central Institutions and central industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm.

You may like to read

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. The Madhya Pradesh government announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state. “The state government hereby declares a full-day holiday in all the government and non-government universities and colleges of the state on January 22, 2024 (Monday) on the occasion of organising the Pran Pratistha program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya,” an official order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said, news agency ANI reported.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.