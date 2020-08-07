New Delhi: In a rare gesture of kindness, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has awarded grace marks to students who have failed in some subjects in the recently announced exam results. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Who is Himanshu Raj Who Scored 96.2 Per Cent?

As per updates over two lakh students of class 10 and 12 could not pass in one or two papers of the annual examination but the state board has helped them pass the exam by awarding extra grace marks.

The move has been taken by the state government for students to avoid compartmental exam in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

Notably, the Bihar board had announced the results of class 12 on March 24, while the class 10 results were declared on May 26.

As per updates from the BSEB, a total of 340633 students had failed in 10th and 12th exam this year, out of which 214287 were given grace marks to pass the exams.

For class 12 exams, 132486 candidates – 46005 in one subject and 86481 in two subjects – had failed. For class 10 examination, 208147 candidates – 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects – had failed.

However, after grace marks were given to them, 72610 more candidates passed in class 12 exam and 141677 more candidates passed in class 10 exam.