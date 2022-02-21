Jaipur: Calling the demand to postpone the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) Mains exam 2021 by a section of students as “unjustified”, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the exams will be conducted according to the pre-decided schedule on February 25-26.Also Read - REET 2021: Level 2 Exam CANCELLED, New DATES to be Announced Soon

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “It is in the priority of the state government to complete all the recruitments in a time-bound manner by conducting competitive examinations on time. The demand for postponement of the RAS main exam is not justified.” Also Read - REET Question Paper Leak: Rajasthan Govt Sacks RBSE Chairman DP Jaraulili

The RAS aspirants recently launched an online campaign demanding the postponement of the main exam, demanding extra time to prepare for the sudden change in syllabus. Sharing their concerns using the hashtag ‘Postpone RAS Mains’ on social media platforms, aspirants said that the RAS mains 2021 syllabus has been changed by over 50 per cent from the previous exams and students did not get enough time or study for the preparation. Students demanded the exams should be postponed by at least two months from the scheduled date.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje came out in support of students on Sunday and urged the state government to postpone the RAS Mains exam. The syllabus has been changed, and it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study, she said.

“The youth are protesting across the state to demand postponement of the RAS Mains examination. Their demand is justified. Due to the change in the syllabus, it is necessary for the candidates to get some more time to study,” Raje had said in a statement.

“I had asked the state government to reconsider the date of the RAS examination. Today, I am repeating again that the government should reconsider as the matter is related to the future of the children and it should extend the date of the examination,” she added.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, however, alleged that the RAS Mains exam syllabus was changed as part of a conspiracy.

It will prove to be a bigger scam than the REET paper leak case, he claimed. Meena said the syllabus was changed to benefit a certain group of people.

(With PTI inputs)