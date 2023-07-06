Ravi Saini, The Kid Who Won 1 Crore On KBC Is Now The SP Of Gujarat’s Porbandar

Home

From KBC Junior Winner To IPS Officer: Read Ravi Mohan Saini's Success Story.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Success Story: High on emotion and drama, the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati one again became the highest-rated programme on Indian television when Ravi Mohan Saini, a class 10 student won one crore rupee in Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior in 2001. Not just his KBC Junior victory makes him unique and a source of inspiration for everyone, but he also cleared the world’s toughest examination — UPSC Civil Services and became an IPS Officer. It is rightly said that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action — and nothing illustrates this point better than the inspiring journey of Ravi Mohan Saini.

Who is Ravi Mohan Saini, Crorepati Turned IPS Officer?

Ravi Mohan Saini’s father was a retired Navy officer. Due to the nature of his father’s work, Saini attended the Naval Public School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where he completed his formal education. In 2001, Ravi Mohan Saini, the 14-year-old boy, sat on the hot seat in a quest to become a crorepati. After answering 15 questions correctly, he won the prize amount of 1 crore on the TV show. After completing his schooling, he went on to prepare for medical entrance examinations. He received his MBBS from the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. While completing his medical internship in 2012, he sat for the toughest examination in India – Union Public Service Commission.

From KBC Junior Winner To IPS Officer: Read Ravi Mohan Saini’s Success Story

Although he cleared the UPSC preliminary examination, he was unable to clear the Mains exam on his first try. Later in 2013, he appeared and cleared the Prelims and Mains exams. He was even hired by Indian Post and Telecom, Accounts and Finance Services. But destiny has saved some other plans for him. In 2014, he reappeared for the competitive exam. In 2014, he appeared in the exam again and qualified for the Indian Police Services (IPS), and secured an All-India Rank(AIR) of 461. In 2021, he was appointed the Superintendent of Police(SP) of Porbandar, Gujarati.

Want to Be KBC Winner? Answer This Question that made Ravi Saini a crorepati

In 1992, who became the first sportsperson to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award?

A. Vishwanathan Anand B. Sachin Tendulkar C. Geet Sethi D. Leander Paes

Try your luck! Time to Bid Farewell(O..o..Samay samapti ki ghosna). In the end, we can say, “Success is a journey not a destination.” Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.

