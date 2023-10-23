Home

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Revised Schedule

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Bank - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/.

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). RBI will release the hall ticket for the preliminary examination soon. Once published, candidates can check and access the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank – https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/.

The RBI Assistant 2023 preliminary examination has been rescheduled and will now take place on November 18 and 19. Originally, the prelims were slated for October 21 and 23. Additionally, the RBI Assistant main exam, initially planned for December 2, has been postponed and will now be held on December 31.

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023 – Revised Exam Schedule

Schedule of Online Preliminary Test November 18, 2023 & November 19, 2023 Schedule of Online Main Test December 31, 2023

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023: Scheme of Selection

Selection will be through a Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023 will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The exam will have a total of 100 questions, with 30 questions in the English Language section and 35 questions each in the Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability sections. The total duration of the examination will be 60 minutes.

Name of the tests (Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023 – Marking Scheme

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests (Preliminary and Main).1/4th marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. An adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted from Preliminary (approximately 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to availability), and examination (approximately 02 times the number of vacancies, subject to availability) from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination 2023 Centre

A candidate has to qualify in the Preliminary Examination for appearing in the Main Examination. The examination (Preliminary as well as main) will be conducted online in venues across many centres in India.

RBI Assistant Preliminary Admit Card 2023

Candidates will have to visit the RBI website www.rbi.org.in for downloading call letters for online test (preliminary as well as main). Intimation for downloading call letters will also be sent through email/SMS. Once the candidate clicks the relevant link, he/she can access the window for call letter download. The candidate is required to use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password/Date of Birth for downloading the call letter. Candidate needs to affix a recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with (i) Call Letter (ii) Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in clause (m) below and also specified in the call letter and photocopy of the same Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

Reporting Time

The reporting time mentioned on the call letter is prior to the Start time of the test. Though the duration of the examination is 1 hour for the preliminary and 2 hours and 15 minutes for the main examination, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 2-3 hours (approximately) including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions etc.

RBI will not furnish the mark-sheet to candidates. However, the online examination (preliminary as well as main) marks may be available on the RBI website after the declaration of the final result. For more details, visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India(RBI).

