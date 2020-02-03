RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will very soon release the admit cards for its Assistant Prelims Exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the RBI’s official website, i.e rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 will be conducted on February 14 and 15. A total of 926 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Admit cards can be downloaded till February 15.

Steps to download RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the link ‘RBI Assistant Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and password in the login box

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: You will see your admit card on the screen next

Step 6: Download your admit card and keep a copy for future use

The RBI Online Prelims Assistant exam will include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the sections of Numerical Ability, English Language and Reasoning Ability. The Prelims will be followed by a Mains exam which will be further followed by a Language Proficiency Test.

In order to be eligible for such a recruitment drive, a candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any course with over 50% in aggregate. They should also have knowledge of word processing on personal computer (PC).