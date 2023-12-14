RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Assistant Preliminary Result(Soon); Date, Time, Direct Link

Home

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will announce the result for the post of Assistant anytime soon.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will announce the result for the post of Assistant anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the country-wide competitive examination can check and download the RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank – /. A total of 450 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). RBI is expected to release the scorecard for the preliminary examination soon. Once published, candidates can check and access the RBI Assistant Preliminary Examination Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Bank – /. The RBI Assistant 2023 preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023.

