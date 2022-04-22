RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 results. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website i.e. rbi.org.inandopportunities.rbi.org.in. The shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the RBI Assistant Mains Exams 2022, which will be held in on Sunday, May 8, 2022.Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) Posts Across India Released At pnbindia.in

The RBI Assistant exam is conducted to recruit clerical cadre candidates in the Reserve Bank of India. To recall, the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on March 26 & 27, 2022 online in the CBT mode.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1) Visit the official RBI website – opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2) Click on the Current Vacancies tab and then click on ‘Results’, given on the homepage

Step 3) Now click on the link that reads “Result for RBI Assistant Preliminary Exam 2022”

Step 4) On the PDF page look for your roll number

Step 5) Download and take a printout for future references.

The candidates whose roll number is available in the prelims result list will now appear for the main exam.