RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the last date to apply for the post of Assistant to January 24. Candidates who are yet to apply for this recruitment drive can do so on the RBI’s official website rbi.org.in.

A total of 926 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The preliminary exam will be conducted on February 14 and 15 in online mode. The Mains, which too will be online, will take place in March.

Steps to apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the RBI official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the bottom of the homepage, click on ‘Careers@RBI’ under ‘More Links’

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Vacancies’ under ‘Current Vacancies’

Step 4: Click on ‘Recruitment to post of Assistant’

Step 5: Then, click on ‘RBI assistant recruitment’ to open log-in/registration page

Step 6: Click on ‘Click here for new registration’

Step 7: Register using details and verify; a registration number will be generated

Step 8: Use the registration number to login

Step 9: Fill the form and upload documents

Step 10: Pay fee and click ‘Submit’

Step 11: Download the application form a keep a copy for future reference

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Candidates from reserved and ex-servicemen categories need to pay Rs 50 as application fee.

Those selected will get an initial monthly salary of approximately Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.