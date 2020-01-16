RBI Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant Exam 2020 to be held for recruitment in nearly 926 vacancies. Interested candidates who are yet to apply should do it immediately before the window closes at the end of the day.

The application forms can be filled by visiting the official website of RBI – rbi.org.in. The online preliminary RBI Recruitment Exam 2020 for Assistants posts are scheduled to be conducted on February 14 and February 15, that is, next month. Meanwhile, the RBI Recruitment Mains will be conducted in March 2020.

Here’s how to apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Notification Related Announcements’.

Step 3: Now go to notifications dated December 23 and select ‘Recruitment for the post of Assistants’. Click on the link for ‘Online Application Form’.

Step 4: Select ‘New Registration’ and fill in the required details in the given space.

Step 5: With the registration number you receive, log-in to fill in your application form.

Step 6: Fill in the required details, attach valid documents as asked and click ‘Submit’.

Step 7: Pay your application fee as applicable and click ‘Submit’. Download and take a print out of the submission confirmation for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 450.

Eligibility Criteria

The recruitment is open for candidates who have a bachelor’s degree. Candidates between the ages of 20 and 28 years, which means those born not earlier than December 2, 1991, and not later than December 1, 1999, are eligible to apply for the post.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate along with the knowledge of Word Processing on PC.

Additional details can be accessed by viewing the official notification on the RBI website.