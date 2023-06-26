Home

RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 66 Consultants, Other Posts at rbi.org.in. Check Eligibility, Selection Here

There are 291 posts on offer by the RBI.

Bank Jobs 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank i.e. . The last date to submit the application form is July 11, 2023. In case of any problem in filling up the form or payment of fee/intimation charges etc. queries may be made through the link . Over 60 vacant posts will be filed through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

RBI Bank Jobs: Check Important Dates Here

Website Link Open for Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: June 21, 2023 to July 11, 2023

RBI Bank Vacancy

Data Scientists: 3 posts

Data Engineer: 1 post

IT Security Expert: 10 posts

IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts

IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts

Network Administrator: 3 posts

Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post

Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics):1 post

Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics): 2 posts

Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models): 2 posts

Analyst(Credit Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Market Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk): 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Market Risk); 1 post

Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post

Analyst (Stress Testing): 2 posts

Analyst (Forex & Trade): 3 posts

IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts

Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts

Posts in DICGC

Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post

Business Analyst: 1 post

Legal Consultant: 1 post

IT System Administrator: 1 post

RBI Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Data Scientist: Masters in Statistics/ Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics. (Or) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from an Indian University recognized by Government bodies/ AICTE or a similar Foreign University / Institute.

Consultant – Accounting: Qualified Chartered Accountants.

RBI Bank Selection Process Criteria

Selection Process: Selection for the aforementioned posts will be through preliminary screening/shortlisting followed by interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

RBI Job Recruitment 2023 PDF – Direct Link

RBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply only ONLINE through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available