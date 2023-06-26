By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
RBI Recruitment 2023: Apply For 66 Consultants, Other Posts at rbi.org.in. Check Eligibility, Selection Here
Bank Jobs 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts. Interested candidates can apply online by
Bank Jobs 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in. The last date to submit the application form is July 11, 2023. In case of any problem in filling up the form or payment of fee/intimation charges etc. queries may be made through the link http://cgrs.ibps.in. Over 60 vacant posts will be filed through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
RBI Bank Jobs: Check Important Dates Here
Website Link Open for Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges: June 21, 2023 to July 11, 2023
RBI Bank Vacancy
- Data Scientists: 3 posts
- Data Engineer: 1 post
- IT Security Expert: 10 posts
- IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8 posts
- IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6 posts
- Network Administrator: 3 posts
- Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1 post
- Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics):1 post
- Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics): 2 posts
- Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models): 2 posts
- Analyst(Credit Risk): 1 post
- Analyst (Market Risk): 1 post
- Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post
- Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk): 1 post
- Sr. Analyst (Market Risk); 1 post
- Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk): 1 post
- Analyst (Stress Testing): 2 posts
- Analyst (Forex & Trade): 3 posts
- IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8 posts
- Consultant – Accounting: 3 posts
- IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3 posts
Posts in DICGC
- Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1 post
- Business Analyst: 1 post
- Legal Consultant: 1 post
- IT System Administrator: 1 post
RBI Bank Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Data Scientist: Masters in Statistics/ Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics. (Or) BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from an Indian University recognized by Government bodies/ AICTE or a similar Foreign University / Institute.
- Consultant – Accounting: Qualified Chartered Accountants.
RBI Bank Selection Process Criteria
Selection Process: Selection for the aforementioned posts will be through preliminary screening/shortlisting followed by interview. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.
RBI Job Recruitment 2023 PDF – Direct Link
RBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
Candidates are required to apply only ONLINE through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available
