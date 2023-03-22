Home

Bank Jobs 2023: Want to Work At RBI? Check Job Description, Salary, Application Form Here

RBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Governor. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at rbi.org.in. The last date for submission of the application form is April 10, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

RBI Deputy Governor Salary: Check Pay Scale Here

Salary and Allowances : The post carries the pay scale of Rs. 2,25,000/- (Level 17)

: The post carries the pay scale of Rs. 2,25,000/- (Level 17) Term of Office: The appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment.

RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2023: Check Last Date to Apply

The last date for submission of applications is April 10, 2023

RBI Deputy Governor Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria

At least fifteen years of experience in banking and financial market operations

Extensive experience as a Full Time Director/ Board MemberUnderstanding, at a very senior level, of supervision and compliance in the financial sector

Strong competencies working with financial performance data, including interpreting, summarizing, and communicating high-level output

Strong and clear communication skills on matters of public policy.

RBI Deputy Governor Application Form 2023 – Direct Link

RBI Deputy Governor Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Offline?

Applications duly filled in, together with the CV, one passport-size photograph, and names and contact details of three references, should be submitted to: Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra Under Secretary (BO.I) Department of Financial Services Ministry of Finance, 2 nd floor Jeevan Deep Building, Parliament Street New Delhi-110 001 Tel: 011- 23747189 Email: bol@nic.in For more details, visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

