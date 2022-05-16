The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the bank i.e. www.rbi.org.in. We have also mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can apply for the examination. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 298 vacancies.Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?
The phase- 1 online examination will be held on May 28. Candidates who pass phase I will be called to take the phase II test on June 25.
For the candidates of the candidates, we have also mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card:

- Visit the official website at rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, click on Opportunities@RBI
- Click on the current vacancies and then on call letter
- Click on the link that reads, “ Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General) – Panel Year 2022”.
- Key in your credentials and log in
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen