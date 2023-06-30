Home

RBI Grade B Exam 2023: Reserve Bank of India Releases Admit Card For Grade B Phase 1 Exam At rbi.org.in

Get ready to ace the RBI Grade B Exam 2023 as the admit cards have been released! Download your admit card now and prepare for this highly competitive exam.

Admit Card for RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam 2023 Now Available.

RBI Grade B Exam 2023: The admit card for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 examination in 2023 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Individuals planning to appear for the Grade B examination can obtain their admit card by visiting the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B phase I exam is scheduled to take place on July 9. The ongoing recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 291 vacancies, consisting of 222 vacancies for the positions of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General, 38 vacancies for the position of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR, and 31 vacancies for the position of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM.

RBI Grade B Exam 2023: Key Details

With the release of the admit cards, candidates can now access important information such as their examination center, date, and time slot. It is crucial for candidates to download and print their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute hiccups. The admit card serves as a vital document for entry into the examination hall and must be carried.

RBI Grade B admit card for the year 2023: Here are the steps to download the admit card

Go to the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

On the home page, select the option of current vacancies.

Afterward, proceed to click on the “Admission Letters for Grade B DR (General) – PY-2023” section.

Enter your login details.

Download the admit card and ensure to print it out for future reference.

RBI Grade B admit card for the year 2023: Candidates Guidelines

All candidates must ensure they print and bring a hard copy of the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2023 to the exam center on the examination day. Failure to bring the hall ticket may result in the candidate being denied permission to appear for the examination. If the candidate fails to bring the hall ticket, it may lead to their disqualification from participating in the examination.

As the RBI Grade B Exam 2023 admit cards are now released, aspiring candidates must gear up for the final leg of their preparation. By following a systematic study plan, practicing mock tests, and staying updated with current affairs, candidates can increase their chances of cracking this highly competitive examination.

