RBI Admit Card 2022: The Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has released the admit card for the posts of Grade B Officers-DEPR/DSIM. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their RBI call letters from the official website of the Bank at www.rbi.org.in.

As per the earlier notification, the Phase-I – Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- General) was held on May 28, 2022. The Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General posts will be held on June 25, 2022. The Phase-I – Paper I Online Examination(Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR/DSIM) will tentatively be held on July 02, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 238 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- General, 31 vacancies will be filled for Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DEPR posts, and 25 vacancies will be filled for the Officers Grade 'B'(DR)- DSIM posts.

RBI Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download