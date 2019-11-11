RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019: The Reserve Bank of India held the Grade B Phase-I online exam on November 9 this year. The exam was conducted in an objective-type format containing multiple-choice questions. The purpose of the exam is to recruit 199 Grade B officers to RBI, stated a report.

Here is the Expected Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019:

Category Cut-off General 115-120 OBC 105-110 SC 100-105 ST 100-105 PWD (OH/HI/VH) 100-105

Here is the Expected Sectional Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019: