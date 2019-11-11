RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019: The Reserve Bank of India held the Grade B Phase-I online exam on November 9 this year. The exam was conducted in an objective-type format containing multiple-choice questions. The purpose of the exam is to recruit 199 Grade B officers to RBI, stated a report.
Here is the Expected Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019:
|Category
|Cut-off
|General
|115-120
|OBC
|105-110
|SC
|100-105
|ST
|100-105
|PWD (OH/HI/VH)
|100-105
Here is the Expected Sectional Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019:
|Subject
|General
|OBC
|SC/ST/PwD
|General Awareness
|20-24
|18-20
|12-15
|English language
|7.5-8.5
|6-7
|5-6
|Quantitative Aptitude
|7.5-8.5
|6-7
|5-6
|Reasoning
|15-16
|12-13
|11-12
|Overall Cut-off
|115-120
|105-110
|100-105