RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019: The Reserve Bank of India held the Grade B Phase-I online exam on November 9 this year. The exam was conducted in an objective-type format containing multiple-choice questions. The purpose of the exam is to recruit 199 Grade B officers to RBI, stated a report.

Here is the Expected Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019:

CategoryCut-off
General115-120
OBC105-110
SC100-105
ST100-105
PWD (OH/HI/VH)100-105

Here is the Expected Sectional Cut-off of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019:

SubjectGeneralOBCSC/ST/PwD
General Awareness20-2418-2012-15
English language7.5-8.56-75-6
Quantitative Aptitude7.5-8.56-75-6
Reasoning15-1612-1311-12
Overall Cut-off115-120105-110100-105