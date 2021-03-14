After releasing the Grade B Phase 1 Result, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to release the Phase 2 Admit Card of the online exam for all candidates who are qualified in Phase 1. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important document that the candidates need to submit latest by 22 March 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in:

Bio Data

Proof of Date of Birth

Certificate of Educational Qualification

OBC certificate

SC/ST certificate

EWS certificate

PwBD certificate

Staff candidates should submit their documents through the HRMD/Staff section of respective Regional Office/COD/TRAINING ESTABLISHMENT

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on 31 March and 01 April 2021 as follow:

RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Name RBI Gr B Phase 2 Exam Date Marks Time Descriptive Type: DEPR Paper 2 – Economics and DSIM Paper 2 – Statistics 31 March 2021 (Morning) 100 3 hours Descriptive Type DEPR Paper 3 – English and DSIM Paper 2 – Statistics (To be typed with help of keyboard) 31 March 2021 (Evening) 90 1 hour and 30 min DR Paper 3 F&M (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive) 01 April 2021 (Morning) 100 (D- 50 and O – 50) 2 hours (Objective Type – 30 min and 1 and half hour – Descrptive Type) DR Paper 1 ESI (50% Objective Type and 50% Descriptive) + Paper 2 English (Descriptive Type) 01 April 2021 (Morning) ESI – 100 (D- 50 and O – 50) English – 90 ESI – 2 hours (Objective Type – 30 min and 1 and half hour – Descrptive Type) English – 1 hour and 30 min

The candidates should note the following points while sending documents:

Documents should be sent from registered e-mail ID only.

All Documents must be in PDF format and self-certified.

Page size of the document to be A4.

All documents should be scanned in one single file in the same serial as mentioned below.

The size of the e-mail should not exceed 20 MB.

Please ensure that Documents uploaded are clear and readable.\

While sending above documents, e-mail subject should be Registration Number-Name of the Candidate-Post/s Grade B DR General/DEPR/DSIM (as the case may be)