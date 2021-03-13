RBI Grade-B Phase I results 2021: Good news for candidates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday has released the results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online now on the official website. Also Read - RBI JE Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download at rbi.org.in

As the results of the RBI Grade-B Phase I is out, now the Phase-II examination for GR B DR (General) will be held on April 1, 2021. For DEPR and DSIM -2021, the examination will be held on March 31, 2021. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Non CSG Posts From Feb 23 | Check Vacancy Details Here

Candidates must note that those who are shortlisted should submit the documents latest by March 22, 2021, to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in: Also Read - RBI Assistant Final Result 2019 Declared at rbi.org.in, Here's Direct Link to Check

1) Bio-data

2) Proof of Date of Birth

3) Certificate of Educational Qualification

4) A copy of caste/economic/medical certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates

RBI Grade B Result Download Link PDF for Officer General

RBI Grade B Result Download Link PDF for Officer DEPR