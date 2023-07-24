Home

RBI Grade B Phase II Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Direct Link Here

RBI has issued the admit card for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website of RBI at www.opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The exam is scheduled in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the admit card for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Applicants appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets using their credentials from the official website of RBI at www.opportunities.rbi.org.in. For the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of the Phase-I examination, the RBI Grade B Phase II exam is slated to be held on July 30. Note that the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 downloading window will be open from July 24 to July 30.

The exam is scheduled in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Candidates will have the option to choose questions in Hindi or in English as all the papers (except English) will be set bilingually. Notably, the option of language is to be chosen at the beginning of the test. However, you will be able to switch/toggle between the two languages, after choosing the option for the language, as required.

RBI admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Reserve Bank of India at www.opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the current vacancies on the homepage, then go to call letters.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General) – Panel Year 2023”.

Step 4: Login using your credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed, check and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the call letters for future references.

Direct link to Grade B Phase II RBI Admit card

RBI admit card 2023: Guidelines To Follow

Candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam are advised to carry the hall ticket, admission letter with photo affixed thereon and an original and photocopy of government-based ID proof. If a candidate fails to do so, they will not be permitted to appear in the exam. Other than this, the candidates are advised to reach the examination centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Separate admission letters for each shift is required. Candidates must carry a ballpoint pen and a stamp pad with them.

RBI admit card 2023: Selection Process

Based on the online/written examinations in Phase-I and Phase-II and interview, selection for the aforementioned posts will be done.

For further related details, candidates are advised to go to the official website of RBI at www.opportunities.rbi.org.in.

