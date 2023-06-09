Home

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Application Deadline Ends Today

Candidates can submit their applications for 291 positions on the RBI’s official website rbi.org.in. The first exam will be held on July 9 this year.

The procedure for applying for the position of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Rercruitment) in several departments of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ends today, June 9. The application fee is from Rs 850 to Rs 100 depending on the category the applicant belongs to. Candidates can visit the official website- rbi.org.in to apply for the posts. No applications will be accepted after 6 PM today.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details:

There are 291 positions that are going to be filled through this recruitment campaign. Of the total, 222 posts are for officers in Grade “B” (DR)-General, 38 are for officers in Grade “B” (DR)-DEPR, and 31 are for officers in Grade “B” (DR)-DSIM.

Age Limit For RBI Grade B Vacancies 2023

The applicant must fall in the age category of 21 to 30 years as of May 1, 2023. The RBI has relaxed the upper age category for applicants belonging to the reserved category.

Application Fee

The application fee for the applicant is Rs 850 for people belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. SC, ST, and PWBD candidates need to pay Rs 100 as the RBI application fee.

Education Qualification

The applicant must have graduated with a minimum of 60 percent. A master’s degree is compulsory for DEPR and DESM posts.

How To Apply

Visit rbi.org.in. Click on the link for open positions on the home page. Click on “Direct Recruitment for the Post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams – Panel Year 2023″ after that. Sign up at the IBPS website. Complete the application and upload the necessary documentation. Pay the RBI application fee.

Important Dates for Exams

Officers in Grade B (DR)-General Phase-I Online Examination- July 9

Phase II Online Paper I, II, and III Exam- July 30

Officers in Grade B (DR)-DEPR* Phase I: Paper I and II Online Examination- July 16

Officers in Grade B (DR)-DSIM@ Phase I-P Paper I Online Examination- July 16

Phase II, Papers II and III, Online/Written Examination- August 19, 2023

Phase II Written Exam Papers I and II- September 2

Help Facility

In case of any problem in filling up the form or payment, queries can be made through the link – http://cgrs.ibps.in.

