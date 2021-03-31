New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B phase 1 marksheet and cutoff marks on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Grade B exam scorecards on the official website of the bank i.e. rbi.org.in. To recall, the RBI has already declared the Phase 1 Grade B results on March 14. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days In April 2021 | Check Complete List Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in. Also Read - RBI Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty on SBI For 'Deficiencies In Regulatory Compliance'

Step 2: Go to the ‘Opportunities’ section available on the home page. Also Read - Rs 2,000 Notes Not Printed in Last 2 Years! Here's What Govt Said About The Rs 2,000 Currency Notes

Step 3: Click on the links that reads, ‘RBI Grade B Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.

CLICK HERE FOR RBI Grade B Results

Step 4: Key in the login details.

Step 5: Your RBI marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its print out

Important Details of the examination:

RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was held on March 6, 2021.

The exam had questions related to general awareness, reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude.

RBI has now released the section-wise cutoff marks of the exam.

The cutoff marks for general awareness section is 16, reasoning – 12, English language-6 and quantitative aptitude -6.

The overall cutoff marks is 66.75.